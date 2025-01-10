Atlas (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Trading Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.11 and last traded at $25.30. Approximately 299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

Atlas Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10.

Atlas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

