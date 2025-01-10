Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,934,145.80 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.35, for a total transaction of $1,934,145.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,312,164.80. The trade was a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,342.60.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $1,925,561.96.

On Monday, December 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total value of $1,962,917.56.

On Thursday, December 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.45, for a total value of $2,030,316.60.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.25, for a total value of $2,028,727.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total transaction of $2,028,488.56.

On Monday, December 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.13, for a total transaction of $2,210,577.24.

On Thursday, December 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.20, for a total transaction of $2,211,133.60.

On Thursday, December 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.79, for a total transaction of $2,215,822.92.

On Friday, November 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.32, for a total value of $2,100,815.36.

Shares of TEAM opened at $244.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.85 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.51. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $287.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Atlassian last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. Atlassian's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 229.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 23,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Atlassian by 143.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Macquarie began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.25.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

