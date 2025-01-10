B. Riley Begins Coverage on Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Equities researchers at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 250.88% from the company’s previous close.

NKTR has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.08.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NKTR

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $210.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 51,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $48,048.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 326,904 shares in the company, valued at $307,289.76. This represents a 13.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 46,995 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $47,464.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,195,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,667.10. This represents a 3.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,575 shares of company stock worth $149,878. 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,728,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 9,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after buying an additional 1,870,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 56.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,659,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after buying an additional 1,674,924 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 66.0% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,110,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 11.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,345,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 355,759 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.