Barclays Cuts CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Price Target to $127.00

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $142.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CAVA. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Argus upped their target price on CAVA Group from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.13.

CAVA Group Stock Up 1.3 %

CAVA Group stock opened at $114.24 on Tuesday. CAVA Group has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $172.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.35 and a beta of 3.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.47.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $243.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CAVA Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CAVA Group

In related news, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 622,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.40, for a total value of $93,008,820.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $942,265.80. This trade represents a 99.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Kochevar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,307 shares in the company, valued at $182,980. The trade was a 91.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 652,549 shares of company stock worth $97,242,271. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAVA. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

