Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 238.08 ($2.93) and traded as high as GBX 266.10 ($3.27). Barclays shares last traded at GBX 263.73 ($3.25), with a volume of 78,369,109 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 292 ($3.59).

Get Barclays alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BARC

Barclays Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Barclays

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 261.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 238.08. The firm has a market cap of £38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,021.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, insider Anna Cross sold 40,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.32), for a total transaction of £108,531.90 ($133,544.85). Also, insider Brian Gilvary sold 109,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.06), for a total transaction of £272,415.96 ($335,198.67). Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.