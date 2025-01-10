Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH cut its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Barclays were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Barclays in the third quarter valued at $52,335,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 286.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,565,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,315,000 after buying an additional 2,641,608 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 190.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,661,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,210,000 after buying an additional 2,402,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Barclays by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,709,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 2,075,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,100 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BCS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $13.19 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $13.83. The company has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

