BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,998,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,473,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,221,000 after purchasing an additional 847,161 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 665.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 627,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,847,000 after purchasing an additional 545,371 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $30,753,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth $30,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $72.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.67.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 103.89% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRBR. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

