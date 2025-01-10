Benchmark Begins Coverage on Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Equities research analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $299.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.45.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $348.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $368.70 and a 200-day moving average of $314.91. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $243.00 and a 52-week high of $405.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $8.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.61. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 29.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Lithia Motors news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 15,846 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.72, for a total transaction of $6,127,965.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,408,369.28. The trade was a 7.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tina Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.72, for a total value of $392,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,466.16. The trade was a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,290 shares of company stock worth $17,959,596 in the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 12.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 4.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, California First Leasing Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. California First Leasing Corp now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

