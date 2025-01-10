BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,867,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,326,192,000 after buying an additional 77,350 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,557,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,212,000 after acquiring an additional 192,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,632,000 after purchasing an additional 60,692 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,401,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,520,000 after purchasing an additional 55,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,178,000 after purchasing an additional 289,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.20.

BMRN stock opened at $68.38 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $98.23. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.23.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.23). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 5,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $350,300.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,490.33. This trade represents a 7.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

