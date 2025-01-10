Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) CFO Sells $520,423.40 in Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) CFO William A. Heyburn sold 103,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $520,423.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,223,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,140,062.40. The trade was a 7.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Blade Air Mobility Price Performance

Shares of BLDE stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $324.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDE. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Blade Air Mobility from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

