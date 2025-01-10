Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Susan Wiseman Sells 14,000 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $637,280.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 199,520 shares in the company, valued at $9,082,150.40. This represents a 6.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braze alerts:

On Wednesday, December 18th, Susan Wiseman sold 41,210 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $1,858,158.90.

On Monday, December 16th, Susan Wiseman sold 2,790 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $125,550.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,557 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $128,123.14.

On Monday, November 18th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,853 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $132,735.85.

Braze Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $44.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.25. Braze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Braze by 41.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Braze in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Braze from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Braze from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.74.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Braze

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.