Brian K. Mccarthy Sells 65,517 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 65,517 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $4,328,053.02. Following the sale, the executive now owns 406,043 shares in the company, valued at $26,823,200.58. This represents a 13.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rubrik Price Performance

NYSE RBRK opened at $63.12 on Friday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $75.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RBRK. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Rubrik from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Rubrik from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rubrik has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,523,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rubrik during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,418,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Rubrik in the third quarter worth approximately $42,247,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 3rd quarter worth $40,466,000. Finally, Institutional Venture Management XV LLC grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 3,620.4% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional Venture Management XV LLC now owns 1,162,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,360 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

