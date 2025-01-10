Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock Position Increased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $2,233,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $229.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.30 and a 12 month high of $237.96. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.90%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 15,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.32, for a total transaction of $3,618,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,466.72. This trade represents a 56.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.02, for a total value of $880,837.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,788 shares in the company, valued at $6,308,431.76. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,532 shares of company stock worth $12,264,846 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.71.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

