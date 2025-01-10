Butterfly Network Expects 35% Revenue Growth in Q4 2024***January 8, 2025*Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) announced today its preliminary unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, showing an anticipated revenu

*

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Butterfly Network’s 8K filing here.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

Read More