BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1,121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 578,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,916,000 after acquiring an additional 530,749 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 22.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,754,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,721,000 after purchasing an additional 320,217 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,381,000 after purchasing an additional 318,598 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 37.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 738,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,161,000 after acquiring an additional 203,067 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,707,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,244,000 after purchasing an additional 192,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.57.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BWXT opened at $114.26 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $136.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.30.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.84 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

About BWX Technologies

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.