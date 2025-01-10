Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Truist Financial

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CWH. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Camping World in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Camping World from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. Camping World has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 79.8% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,344,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Camping World by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 978,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,701,000 after purchasing an additional 41,705 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Camping World by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after purchasing an additional 121,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Camping World by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 65,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 22.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 360,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after buying an additional 66,355 shares in the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

