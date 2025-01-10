Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.18.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. This represents a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,870,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,500 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $1,140,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,075,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,310,000 after purchasing an additional 39,491 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 264,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 24,198 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 123,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 79,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

