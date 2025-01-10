Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.99 and traded as high as $3.06. Century Casinos shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 119,273 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Century Casinos in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Century Casinos from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised shares of Century Casinos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.64.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.10 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTY. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Century Casinos by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,530,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 325,890 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. RBF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 23.1% during the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 369,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 69,349 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,896,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 61,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Century Casinos by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 117,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 45,695 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

