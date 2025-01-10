Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.99 and traded as high as $3.06. Century Casinos shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 119,273 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Century Casinos in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised Century Casinos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Century Casinos from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.64.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.10 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 41.20% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 27.1% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,530,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 325,890 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 75,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,896,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 61,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Century Casinos in the second quarter valued at $215,000. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

