Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $57.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.51.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 384.0% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

