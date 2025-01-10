Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the third quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 67,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 9.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $73.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 64.93%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

