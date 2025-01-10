ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $0.90. ClearOne shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 652,395 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ClearOne in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get ClearOne alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CLRO

ClearOne Stock Performance

About ClearOne

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62.

(Get Free Report)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.