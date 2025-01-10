Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.07% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $7,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COKE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 41.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 119.0% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of COKE opened at $1,287.15 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $800.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1,376.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,247.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,234.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.89.
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
