Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.28 and traded as high as $27.44. Cohu shares last traded at $26.37, with a volume of 283,230 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COHU has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Cohu from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cohu from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cohu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Cohu Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.28.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cohu had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $95.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Cohu’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohu

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 25,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 9,727 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cohu by 529.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 59,617 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its position in Cohu by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 83,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cohu by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,161,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,638,000 after buying an additional 51,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 103,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

