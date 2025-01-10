Collegium Pharmaceutical Announces 2025 Financial Guidance and Corporate Presentation – What Investors Need to Know

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL) recently disclosed its full-year revenue, adjusted operating expense, and adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2025 in a press release on January 8, 2025. The company also shared a corporate presentation on its website, offering insights into its strategic direction for the future.

The press release attached to Collegium Pharmaceutical’s current report on Form 8-K highlighted the company’s proactive approach in providing guidance for 2025. Through terms like “predicts,” “forecasts,” and “potential,” the company aims to set realistic expectations for investors and stakeholders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical’s forward-looking statements regarding its 2025 financial guidance include predictions on product revenue, adjusted operating expenses, and adjusted EBITDA. The company’s focus lies on factors such as market opportunities, product performance expectations, and financial projections.

In a bid to manage risks and uncertainties, Collegium Pharmaceutical emphasized several vital factors that could impact outcomes, such as commercialization success, market conditions, regulatory aspects, and supply chain management. They also addressed potential challenges like unknown liabilities and competition dynamics in the pharmaceutical industry.

The projections made by Collegium Pharmaceutical in the Form 8-K attachment shed light on the company’s intention to update and inform the market about its financial expectations regularly. By focusing on factors like revenue growth, operational cash flows, and strategic investments, Collegium aims to maintain transparency and meet investor expectations.

Investors should take note of the importance of ongoing updates and the careful consideration of risks and uncertainties mentioned by Collegium Pharmaceutical in their forward-looking statements. As the company prepares for 2025, it aims to provide continuous updates on its financial performance and strategic initiatives.

For more detailed financial information and further insights, interested parties can refer to the full 8-K submission by Collegium Pharmaceutical, available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

