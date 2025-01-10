Comparing NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS) & Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN)

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.7% of NSTS Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Community Investors Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of NSTS Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Community Investors Bancorp has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NSTS Bancorp has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Community Investors Bancorp and NSTS Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Investors Bancorp $17.26 million 0.81 $1.14 million $1.49 11.74 NSTS Bancorp $6.26 million 9.71 -$3.96 million ($0.90) -12.83

Profitability

Community Investors Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than NSTS Bancorp. NSTS Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Investors Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Community Investors Bancorp and NSTS Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Investors Bancorp 6.37% N/A N/A NSTS Bancorp -48.24% -5.83% -1.71%

Summary

Community Investors Bancorp beats NSTS Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Investors Bancorp

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, checking, savings, money market, Christmas club, health savings, certificates of deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides consumer loans, home equity loans, home equity line of credit, auto and RV loans, residential real estate loans, mortgage loans, and construction loans for personal use; and business loans, lines of credit, term loans, ag loans, nonresidential real estate loans, secured loans, credit cards, commercial investment real estate, construction loans, and equipment financing for business use. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, bill payments, e-statements, remote deposit capture, cash management, mobile and night deposits, debit cards, overdraft protection, safety deposit boxes, telephone banking, positive pay/check reconciliation, direct deposit, and ACH and payroll services. Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is based in Bucyrus, Ohio.

About NSTS Bancorp

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans. It operates through full-service banking offices in Lake County, Illinois; and one loan production office in Chicago. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois.

