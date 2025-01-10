Compass Group (LON:CPG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,447.14 ($30.11) and traded as high as GBX 2,734 ($33.64). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 2,732 ($33.62), with a volume of 3,965,923 shares changing hands.

CPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,460 ($30.27) to GBX 2,900 ($35.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.76) to GBX 2,600 ($31.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,675 ($32.91).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,647.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,447.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of £46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,588.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,789.47%.

In other news, insider Dominic Blakemore sold 119,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,692 ($33.12), for a total value of £3,225,581.32 ($3,968,969.26). Also, insider Palmer Brown bought 9,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,656 ($32.68) per share, for a total transaction of £249,690.56 ($307,235.83). 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Compass Group PLC is a world leading food service company, which generated annual revenues of £31.3 billion in the year to 30 September 2023. It serves meals to millions of people in c. 35 countries and employs and engages with c. 550,000 people. The Company specialises in providing food and a range of targeted support services across the core sectors of Business & Industry, Healthcare & Senior Living, Education, Sports & Leisure and Defence, Offshore & Remote, with an established brand portfolio.

