Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.29.

Copa Stock Down 0.7 %

Copa stock opened at $89.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.44. Copa has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $114.00.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The transportation company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $854.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.90 million. Copa had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copa will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Copa by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in Copa by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Copa by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Copa by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Copa by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

