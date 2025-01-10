CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total value of $1,237,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,455,315.24. The trade was a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $2,160,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,613,187.30. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,351 shares of company stock valued at $38,752,993 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $358.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 703.39, a P/E/G ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $351.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.22. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.