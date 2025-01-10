CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,207 Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,207 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,436.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 54,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 50,551 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,496,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,794,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total value of $308,516.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,770.85. The trade was a 21.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

UHS opened at $190.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.14 and its 200 day moving average is $207.39. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $222.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UHS

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.