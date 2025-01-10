CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 3,148 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,313 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 7,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 0.6 %

INTC stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.07. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,708. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

