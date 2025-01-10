D. Boral Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by D. Boral Capital in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 421.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRVI. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Trevi Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trevi Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TRVI opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.87. Trevi Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Trevi Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 17.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,327,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

