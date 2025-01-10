DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,481 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.29% of DigitalOcean worth $9,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 7.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,156,000 after purchasing an additional 106,636 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,397,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,449,000 after acquiring an additional 345,119 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 10.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,301,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,568,000 after acquiring an additional 122,651 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 23.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,512,000 after purchasing an additional 205,007 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DigitalOcean by 14.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,851,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean Stock Down 1.3 %

DOCN stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.15. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $44.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DigitalOcean ( NYSE:DOCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.64 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOCN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on DigitalOcean

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,468 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $132,408.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 379,795 shares in the company, valued at $14,500,573.10. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 517,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,699,920. This trade represents a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,373 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

(Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.