Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Diversified Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Diversified Energy stock opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. Diversified Energy has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $17.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Diversified Energy by 77.5% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,634,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,794 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Energy by 3,058.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 717,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 694,866 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Diversified Energy by 166.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 516,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 322,986 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Diversified Energy by 42.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after buying an additional 164,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Diversified Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,983,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

