Diversified Trust Co Acquires 1,345 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 15.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontdoor during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Frontdoor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 32,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Evan Iverson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $941,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $291,552.20. This represents a 76.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathryn M. Collins sold 25,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $1,497,019.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,447.74. This trade represents a 73.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $56.68 on Friday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $540.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.88 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.99% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Frontdoor from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

