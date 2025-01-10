Diversified Trust Co Acquires Shares of 2,916 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 19.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $399,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BIO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $369.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE BIO opened at $344.52 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.12 and a 52 week high of $387.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $339.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.18 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 30.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.