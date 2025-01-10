Diversified Trust Co Buys 902 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter worth $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter worth $61,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXEL stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.52. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $36.97.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 96,986 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,394,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 498,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,463,075. The trade was a 16.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Poste sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,746,680. This represents a 15.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 314,736 shares of company stock valued at $10,849,110. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Bank of America lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Exelixis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

