Diversified Trust Co Has $758,000 Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 174.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. Bank of America upped their price objective on Snowflake from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Snowflake from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.11.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $161.16 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.48 and a 200-day moving average of $133.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 45,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $8,080,449.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,749,884.10. This trade represents a 18.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,811,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 706,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,354,801.35. This trade represents a 2.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 376,904 shares of company stock worth $62,545,855. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

