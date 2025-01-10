Diversified Trust Co Has $792,000 Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,047 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in KB Home were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of KB Home by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Price Performance

KBH stock opened at $65.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $58.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.46 and a 200-day moving average of $77.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $2,183,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,156.20. The trade was a 44.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. Bank of America increased their target price on KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $92.50 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of KB Home from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

