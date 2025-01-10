Diversified Trust Co Has $807,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 188.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,235 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 952.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $996,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $22.85 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.