Diversified Trust Co Has $822,000 Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in JFrog were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FROG. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in JFrog by 30.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 894,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,963,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,508,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,817,000 after buying an additional 159,483 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 55.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,437,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,757,000 after buying an additional 514,895 shares in the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the third quarter worth $73,417,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP raised its position in JFrog by 57.0% during the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 66,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 24,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $25,520.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,976,156. This represents a 0.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,582,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,178,642.92. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,371 shares of company stock worth $6,398,059 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $31.41 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FROG. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on JFrog from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FROG

About JFrog

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.