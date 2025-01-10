Diversified Trust Co Has $870,000 Stock Holdings in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 223.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 231.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,216 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sweetgreen in the second quarter valued at about $29,109,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 139.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 939,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,299,000 after purchasing an additional 547,816 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 42.6% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 490,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Sweetgreen by 13.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,313,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,032,000 after purchasing an additional 272,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Sweetgreen from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sweetgreen from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp started coverage on Sweetgreen in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Sweetgreen Stock Up 0.8 %

SG opened at $32.18 on Friday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $45.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.26 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 4,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $148,015.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 140,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,777,283.10. This trade represents a 3.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 170,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $6,421,608.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,760,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,406,082.82. This trade represents a 8.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 640,838 shares of company stock valued at $24,800,733 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

