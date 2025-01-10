Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 1,088.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 355,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,561,000 after acquiring an additional 325,620 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 26,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRL opened at $167.05 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $203.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.29. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th.

In related news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.89, for a total transaction of $351,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,726.89. This trade represents a 7.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

