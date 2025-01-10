Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,659 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Tenable were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 2.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,210,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,347,000 after buying an additional 305,334 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tenable by 12.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,191,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,685,000 after buying an additional 471,126 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 4.5% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,539,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,240,000 after buying an additional 153,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tenable by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,913,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,058,000 after buying an additional 73,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,255,000 after purchasing an additional 33,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tenable from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $38.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.25 and a beta of 0.85. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $53.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,343 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $100,139.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,415.12. The trade was a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,801 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $114,056.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,464,145.92. This represents a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,654 shares of company stock valued at $862,879 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

