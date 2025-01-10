Diversified Trust Co Sells 24,860 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,860 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Roku were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,015,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 75,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 13,590 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Roku by 11,626.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 150,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after acquiring an additional 149,514 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Roku by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 183,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,142,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of Roku stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.33 and a 52-week high of $99.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.17 and a beta of 2.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROKU. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.81.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $2,066,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,100.32. This represents a 48.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,916,625. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,095 shares of company stock worth $3,731,038. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

