Diversified Trust Co Takes $807,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 56.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 301.6% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,566.2% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN stock opened at $55.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.81. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.16 and a 1 year high of $66.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 171,057 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $10,896,330.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,602.30. This trade represents a 82.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wes Morris sold 22,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $1,428,721.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,409.27. This represents a 58.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,814 shares of company stock worth $26,450,955 over the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

