DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in DocuSign by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DOCU. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded DocuSign to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

DocuSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $89.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.58. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DocuSign news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.78, for a total transaction of $1,524,194.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,394,510.78. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $1,446,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,176,952.64. The trade was a 16.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 693,089 shares of company stock worth $66,320,395. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

