Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $370.00 to $412.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $419.00 to $559.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.93.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $412.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $442.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $396.06 and a one year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,514.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,394. This represents a 57.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total value of $2,985,041.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,075.30. This represents a 31.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

