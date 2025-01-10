Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Shares Up 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 66.80 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 66.60 ($0.82). 2,783,927 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 2,982,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.65 ($0.81).
Analyst Ratings Changes
DWL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Dowlais Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 58 ($0.71) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 62 ($0.76) target price on shares of Dowlais Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 94 ($1.16).
Get Our Latest Research Report on DWL
Dowlais Group Trading Down 1.1 %
About Dowlais Group
Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dowlais Group
- What is a support level?
- MercadoLibre: Latin America’s Digital Titan Just Got Cheaper
- About the Markup Calculator
- Breaking Down Pegasystems, A Wedbush Top AI Pick for 2025
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Shutterstock and Getty: A $3.7 Billion Visual Content Giant
Receive News & Ratings for Dowlais Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowlais Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.