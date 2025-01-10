Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Shares Up 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 66.80 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 66.60 ($0.82). 2,783,927 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 2,982,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.65 ($0.81).

DWL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Dowlais Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 58 ($0.71) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 62 ($0.76) target price on shares of Dowlais Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 94 ($1.16).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 59.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 61.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £892.16 million and a P/E ratio of -177.30.

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

