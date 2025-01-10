Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CEO Andrew Houston Sells 29,917 Shares

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2025

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXGet Free Report) CEO Andrew Houston sold 29,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $899,604.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,578,646.62. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Houston also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, January 2nd, Andrew Houston sold 500,323 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $14,834,576.95.
  • On Wednesday, December 11th, Andrew Houston sold 137,499 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $4,131,844.95.
  • On Monday, December 2nd, Andrew Houston sold 132,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $3,711,840.00.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of DBX opened at $29.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.66. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DBX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 63.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,455,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,981 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 63.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,536,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,994,000 after purchasing an additional 986,942 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 39.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,021,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,360,000 after acquiring an additional 859,233 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,291,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 5.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,314,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,761,000 after acquiring an additional 506,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.